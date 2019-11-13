UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Nonprofit To Help German Travel Company With Arctic, Far Eastern Routes - Director

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:04 PM

Russian Nonprofit to Help German Travel Company With Arctic, Far Eastern Routes - Director

The nonprofit Far East Investment and Export Agency will assist German Lernidee Еrlebnisreisen GmbН tourism company with launching new tourist routes in the Russian Arctic and the Far East, Leonid Petukhov, the agency's general director, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The nonprofit Far East Investment and Export Agency will assist German Lernidee Еrlebnisreisen GmbН tourism company with launching new tourist routes in the Russian Arctic and the Far East, Leonid Petukhov, the agency's general director, said on Wednesday.

In March, the nonprofit organization signed a partnership agreement with Lernidee Еrlebnisreisen, which intends to develop a luxury segment of railroad, river, and sea tourism in the Far East, the Arctic, and the Arctic Circle.

"Next year, with our agency's support, the German partner intends to implement projects that have already proven their value, and also test new ones. The project of the first 'Arctic train' has generated considerable interest. Next year, the 'Arctic train' will go for the second time from Saint Petersburg to the Arctic regions via Murmansk. The new projects will be the launch of cruises on Yenisei, Lena, Ob, Irtysh rivers. We are currently developing lake Baikal cruises.

We are discussing organizing cruises in the Arctic territories and the Arctic Circle. We are working separately on [the island of] Sakhalin and Kamchatka [Peninsula] routes," Petukhov said in a statement.

According to Nurlan Mukash, Lernidee Еrlebnisreisen's executive director, the company plans to launch two so-called Arctic trains next year.

"There will be more in the future. We want to show white nights and northern lights to our guests. The first 'Arctic' train route was developed from Saint Petersburg to [the town of] Nikel in Murmansk [district]. We are planning to diversify the itinerary by adding [a visit to] Arkhangelsk, an overnight stay in the tundra during both summer and winter, to make a trip more interesting," Mukash said.

For the last 20 years, an interest in the Arctic as a tourist destination has been steadily growing, with countries like Norway, Iceland, Canada, and Russia starting offering tours to their Arctic territories.

Related Topics

Russia Canada German Norway Company Visit Tours Nikel Ob Murmansk Petersburg Circle Iceland March From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

6 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC’s In-Country Value Program to drive over A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.