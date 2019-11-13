Russian Nonprofit to Help German Travel Company With Arctic, Far Eastern Routes - Director

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The nonprofit Far East Investment and Export Agency will assist German Lernidee Еrlebnisreisen GmbН tourism company with launching new tourist routes in the Russian Arctic and the Far East, Leonid Petukhov, the agency's general director, said on Wednesday.

In March, the nonprofit organization signed a partnership agreement with Lernidee Еrlebnisreisen, which intends to develop a luxury segment of railroad, river, and sea tourism in the Far East, the Arctic, and the Arctic Circle.

"Next year, with our agency's support, the German partner intends to implement projects that have already proven their value, and also test new ones. The project of the first 'Arctic train' has generated considerable interest. Next year, the 'Arctic train' will go for the second time from Saint Petersburg to the Arctic regions via Murmansk. The new projects will be the launch of cruises on Yenisei, Lena, Ob, Irtysh rivers. We are currently developing lake Baikal cruises.

We are discussing organizing cruises in the Arctic territories and the Arctic Circle. We are working separately on [the island of] Sakhalin and Kamchatka [Peninsula] routes," Petukhov said in a statement.

According to Nurlan Mukash, Lernidee Еrlebnisreisen's executive director, the company plans to launch two so-called Arctic trains next year.

"There will be more in the future. We want to show white nights and northern lights to our guests. The first 'Arctic' train route was developed from Saint Petersburg to [the town of] Nikel in Murmansk [district]. We are planning to diversify the itinerary by adding [a visit to] Arkhangelsk, an overnight stay in the tundra during both summer and winter, to make a trip more interesting," Mukash said.

For the last 20 years, an interest in the Arctic as a tourist destination has been steadily growing, with countries like Norway, Iceland, Canada, and Russia starting offering tours to their Arctic territories.