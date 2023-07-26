Russian, North Korean Defense Ministers Hold Talks in Pyongyang - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has held talks with his North Korean counterpart, Kang Sun Nam, in Pyongyang, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has held talks with Minister of Defense of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, General of the Army Kang Sun Nam in the city of Pyongyang," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Shoigu called Pyongyang an important partner of Russia.