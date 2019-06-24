UrduPoint.com
Russian, North Korean Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Korean Peninsula Situation - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held consultations with his North Korean counterpart, Im Chon Il, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"The sides discussed urgent issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula with an emphasis on the need to tighten coordination on a comprehensive settlement of the subregion's problems," it said.

Throughout last year, the situation on the Korean Peninsula began to improve as South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held three bilateral summits.

Kim has also held two meetings with US President Trump, with the parties having signed an agreement last June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions. However, the second Trump-Kim summit held in February ended with no new agreements and the deescalation has reached an impasse.

