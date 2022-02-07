UrduPoint.com

Russian, North Korean Diplomats Discuss Pressing Global Issues - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora and North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Im Cheon Il discussed the international situation in the context of events around Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora and North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Im Cheon Il discussed the international situation in the context of events around Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said on Monday.

"On February 7, at the initiative of the Korean side, Ambassador of Russia Matsegora had a conversation with Deputy Foreign Minister of the DPRK Im Chong Il. The parties exchanged views on the emerging international situation in the context of events around Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula," the embassy said in a statement published on Facebook.

The parties are interested in strengthening bilateral cooperation, including on international platforms and diplomatic contacts at the level of embassies, the statement noted.

The Korean peninsula is still formally in a state of war since the parties to the conflict signed an armistice, not a peace treaty. It was signed by the commanders of North Korea and China on one side, and the US under the United Nations on the other. North Korea has since made several proposals to sign a peace treaty, all of them were rejected by the US.

