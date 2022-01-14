Russian Northern Fleet Briefed by Norway on Details of Large-Scale NATO Exercise

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Russian Northern Fleet said on Thursday that it had been briefed by the Norwegian Armed Forces Command on the details of the multinational military exercise Cold Response 2022, scheduled to be held from March-April 2022.

"Today during a routine videoconferencing the chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, Lieutenant-General Yngve Odlo, informed Commander of the Northern Fleet, Hero of Russia, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, on preliminary plans of military exercises of armed forces of the Kingdom of Norway with a number of NATO member-states," the Russian Northern Fleet press service told journalists.

Odlo assured Russia that Norway adheres to the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence- and security building measures, and advocates for transparency in holding large-scale military exercises.

Moiseev thanked Odlo for the information and wished Norway success in holding the event.

Cold Response is a Norwegian-led military exercise designed to train participating NATO member-states and allies on high-intensity cold-weather operations. This year, about 40,000 soldiers from 28 countries will participate in the exercise with the navy and air force as the main players.

The 2011 Vienna Document on confidence- and security building measures was adopted in 2011 at the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) summit. Its provisions include exchange of information on forces located in Europe, prior notification of military exercises, and the possibility for other states to observe these, and verification mechanisms by on-site inspections.