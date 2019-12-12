UrduPoint.com
Russian Northern Fleet Says One Soldier Killed During Fire Response At Admiral Kuznetsov

Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) One soldier died was killed during fire response on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in Murmansk, the search for another officer continues, Russia's Northern Fleet said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, regional emergency services said that 10 people were injured in the fire aboard the vessel, which is docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs.  The head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik that the fire broke out during welding works near the first energy compartment, as a spark fell into a hold space where fuel was spilled.

"During the fire response, one of the soldiers of the Northern Fleet was killed. The search for an officer from the ship's vital service continues," the statement says.

The officer of the ship's vita; service rushed down from the first minutes of the incident to the place of welding to ensure the safe evacuation of the workers of the enterprise, it added.

