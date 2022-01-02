Russian Northern Fleet to Carry Out Tasks in Far Sea Zone in Next Six Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) More than ten ships of the Russian Northern Fleet will be performing crucial tasks in the far sea zone in the first half of this year, the fleet's press service informs.

"In 2022, the crews of the Northern Fleet's warships will continue to carry out tasks to ensure a naval presence in strategically important areas of the world ocean.

In the first half of the year alone, more than 10 warships of the first and second rank will complete their tasks in the far sea zone," the Northern Fleet said.

In 2021, ships of the Russian Northern Fleet successfully completed long-distance missions in the Arctic, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea.