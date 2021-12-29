Russian, Norwegian Navies to Hold Barents Rescue Exercise in 2022 - Ministry

Norway and Russia are planning to practice search and rescue operations during the annual maritime exercise Barents in 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

"In 2022, the staff in the North Sea is planning to participate in the traditional, international rescue exercise known as Barents, which is held annually on the border between the two countries in the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise will focus on the cooperation between Russian and Norwegian military and civilian rescue staff, as well as the elimination of the consequences of man-made accidents, like oil pollution.

The Russian military usually dispatches up to two rescue vessels to the exercise, as well as helicopters and aircraft that are equipped for search and rescue operations at sea.