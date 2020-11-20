Russian Notes Internationalization of Military Activities in Arctic - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia notes the internationalization of military activities in the Arctic, countries outside this region are becoming more and more insistent on this issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Nikolay Korchunov told Sputnik on Friday.

"You justly noted the issue of increasing the activity of military forces of NATO member states in the region. We see the internationalization of military activities in the Arctic. Countries of the non-Arctic regions are becoming more and more insistent in this," Korchunov said.

As an example, the diplomat mentioned the United Kingdom, which unveiled its military Arctic strategy in 2018.

"This is an alarming fact, since for the first time a non-Arctic state adopted such a document. This worries us, we are directly talking about this to our partners," Korchunov said.

Commenting on the news about growing militarization of Norway, he stressed that "any change in the balance of forces, the emergence of new potentials is taken into account in the most careful way in Russian military planning, primarily by the defense ministry."

"There is no doubt about this. I think that it is taken into account and studied in the most careful way," the Russian diplomat confirmed.