UrduPoint.com

Russian Nuclear Agency Demands Release Of Staffers Held At Ukrainian Power Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Russian Nuclear Agency Demands Release of Staffers Held at Ukrainian Power Plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Russian atomic agency Rosatom demanded on Friday that Ukraine free four staffers held at the Rivne nuclear power plant in western Ukraine.

The agency said the employees of its transportation branch, Atomspetstrans, were captured on February 23 while accompanying a cargo to the Soviet-built power plant.

In a video posted online by the Ukrainian utility company Energoatom, the four appeared to criticize Russia for the military operation. Rosatom said the video was clearly tampered with and the men were coerced into repeating a memorized text.

"We will not change our attitude towards our employees and will not leave them in distress. We demand that the Ukrainian authorities ensure the speedy and safe return of our employees to their homeland," the Russian agency said.

Rosatom denied Energoato's claim that the men were armed guards. It said they were operating the transport that brought the cargo to Ukraine and that Ukraine alone was responsible for its protection on its territory.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Company Rivne February

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

46 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

46 minutes ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

46 minutes ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

1 hour ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

1 hour ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>