Russian Nuclear Agency Demands Release of Staffers Held at Ukrainian Power Plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Russian atomic agency Rosatom demanded on Friday that Ukraine free four staffers held at the Rivne nuclear power plant in western Ukraine.

The agency said the employees of its transportation branch, Atomspetstrans, were captured on February 23 while accompanying a cargo to the Soviet-built power plant.

In a video posted online by the Ukrainian utility company Energoatom, the four appeared to criticize Russia for the military operation. Rosatom said the video was clearly tampered with and the men were coerced into repeating a memorized text.

"We will not change our attitude towards our employees and will not leave them in distress. We demand that the Ukrainian authorities ensure the speedy and safe return of our employees to their homeland," the Russian agency said.

Rosatom denied Energoato's claim that the men were armed guards. It said they were operating the transport that brought the cargo to Ukraine and that Ukraine alone was responsible for its protection on its territory.