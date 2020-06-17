Russian Nuclear Agency Expects to Receive Arktika Icebreaker in Fall - Head

Russian nuclear energy state corporation Rosatom expects to receive universal Russian icebreaker Arktika in the fall, the agency's director general, Alexey Likhachev said Wednesday

"This year, we will receive the first, unique nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika. The trials will begin around June 20, and we are expecting to have it ready for industrial use in September, or October at the latest," Likhachev said.