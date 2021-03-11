UrduPoint.com
Russian Nuclear Agency Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccines At Overseas Construction Sites

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian nuclear power plant builder Rosatom has kicked off a COVID-19 vaccination campaign at construction sites abroad, its director general said Wednesday.

"We are shifting the focus of the vaccination campaign to foreign sites," Alexei Likhachev told Rossiya 24 news channel.

"The campaign is obviously running faster in countries that have approved the Sputnik V [vaccine for use] and where intergovernamental agreements [with Russia] are in place," he added.

Likhachev said that the nuclear agency would deliver on its contractual obligations despite the pandemic, which cost it 11 billion rubles ($149 million) last year.

More Stories From World

