Russian Nuclear Chief Says IAEA Politicizes Ukrainian Power Plant Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The head of the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom has criticized the UN atomic watchdog IAEA for allowing politics to shape its Ukrainian narrative.

The IAEA's board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant." Russia says Ukrainian troops have been shelling the nuclear site that has been under Russian control since March.

"They know full well what is happening there and where (attacks) are coming from.

.. They definitely share this information online with (the headquarters in) Vienna and a political component is added at some stage," Rosatom's Alexey Likhachev said in an interview aired Sunday.

The Zaporizhzhia power plant in southern Ukraine is Europe's largest nuclear plant. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has proposed a safe zone around the nuclear facility after the mission visited the plant in early September.

