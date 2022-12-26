UrduPoint.com

Russian Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Implements Measures To Improve Safety At ZNPP - CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has taken a number of measures to improve the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"We have taken a number of measures to improve the safety of the (Zaporizhzhia) nuclear plant," Likhachev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"Now we are dealing with the heat supply (of the ZNPP), ensuring its steady state and heat supply to Enerhodar, the city of Ukrainian nuclear workers, which was also very badly affected," the Rosatom head added.

More Stories From World

