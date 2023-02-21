Russian Nuclear Forces Equipped to 91.3%, All Military Units Need This Level - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The level of equipment of the Russian nuclear forces is 91.3%, it is necessary to reach this level in all military units, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Now, for example, the level of equipping Russia's nuclear forces with the latest systems exceeds 91% - 91.

3%. And now, taking into account the experience that we have gained, we must reach the same high, qualitative level in all components of the military," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.