UrduPoint.com

Russian Nuclear Forces Equipped To 91.3%, All Military Units Need This Level - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russian Nuclear Forces Equipped to 91.3%, All Military Units Need This Level - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The level of equipment of the Russian nuclear forces is 91.3%, it is necessary to reach this level in all military units, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Now, for example, the level of equipping Russia's nuclear forces with the latest systems exceeds 91% - 91.

3%. And now, taking into account the experience that we have gained, we must reach the same high, qualitative level in all components of the military," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Same All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

6 minutes ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

56 minutes ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

3 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

3 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.