Russian Nuclear Plants Break 2018 Energy Generation Record

Russian nuclear power plants set a new record in 2019, generating almost 209 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, up 4.5 billion kWh from the year before, the national power stations operator said Wednesday

"In 2019, electricity generation by Russian nuclear power stations ...

reached a record high of over 208.784 billion kWh ... exceeding 204.275 billion produced in 2018," Rosenergoatom said.

Nuclear power makes up 19 percent of Russia's energy output, powering every fifth light bulb in the country, the state-run energy authority said. The European part of Russia gets 40 percent of energy from nuclear plants.