MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russia 's nuclear potential should be fully used to ensure the country's defense capability and energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting message to domestic nuclear industry workers.

"The rich intellectual technological heritage and truly inexhaustible evolutionary capabilities of the nuclear industry must be fully utilized in order to modernize the national economy, ensure the country's defense capability and energy security, and strengthen Russia's competitiveness on global markets," the message says.