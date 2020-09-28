UrduPoint.com
Russian Nuclear Specialists Tackling Crucial Tasks To Ensure Security, Defense - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Specialists of the Russian nuclear industry are solving important tasks to ensure the country's security and are developing new weaponry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the occasion of Nuclear Industry Workers' Day.

"I want to specially highlight the contribution of industry specialists in strengthening the nuclear shield of Russia, in developing and testing the newest weaponry that has no analogues," Putin said in his address, broadcast by the Rossiya-24 tv channel.

"Here, you often have to follow unknown, seemingly incomprehensible paths. This search requires not only the highest qualifications, but also personal courage. I know that it is these people, many of them very young, who are now solving the most important tasks of ensuring the country's defense," the Russian president added.

