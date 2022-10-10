UrduPoint.com

Russian Nuclear Submarines Could Get Smaller In Future - Rubin Design Bureau

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Russian Nuclear Submarines Could Get Smaller in Future - Rubin Design Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The Russian nuclear powered submarine (NPS) of the future generation will be reduced in size, but this will not affect the amount of weapons and drones that it will be equipped with, Andrey Baranov, Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Activities and Military Technical Cooperation at the Rubin design bureau, told Sputnik.

At the 8th international military-technical forum ARMY-2022 this summer, Russia's Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering "Rubin" unveiled a concept model of a new nuclear submarine, Arktur, which could be supplied to the Russian Navy in the second half of the 21st century.

"From our perspective, we have the opportunity to slightly reduce the displacement of new subs. However, it is difficult to get away from large sizes, the versatility of the vessel depends on them. It seems to us that these large subs of the future should gradually become universal carrier platforms that can accommodate the maximum number of various technical equipment, including weapons," Baranov told Sputnik commenting on the prospects of NPS development in Russia.

