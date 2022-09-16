Russian Nuclear Submarines Launch Missiles in Northern Sea Route as Part of Drills- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Two Russian nuclear submarines launched cruise missiles in the area of the Northern Sea Route at a target simulating a detachment of imaginary enemy ships, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"During the Umka-2022 comprehensive Arctic expedition, the nuclear-powered submarine cruisers with Omsk and Novosibirsk cruise missiles of the Pacific Fleet, while on the surface, launched Granit and Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles from the Chukchi Sea. At the set time, missiles hit a complex sea target imitating a detachment of warships of an imaginary enemy at a distance of over 400 kilometers," the ministry said in a statement.