Russian Nuclear Warship Starts Drills in Barents Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia's heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky entered the training grounds of the country's Northern Fleet in the Barents Sea on Tuesday for drills with naval aviation, the Russian navy said.

"Today, the heavy nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky entered the Northern Fleet combat training grounds in the Barents Sea to work out planned combat training tasks. For several days, the cruiser's crew will continue to train for interoperability with naval aviation: Ka-27 anti-submarine and search and rescue helicopters of the air force and air defense of the Northern Fleet," a statement read.

The cruiser's crew will also hold anti-submarine and air defense exercises, the navy added.

Last week, Pyotr Veliky trained for interoperability with crews of nuclear submarines in the Barents Sea.

Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) is the fourth Kirov-class battlecruiser in the Russian navy and the flagship of its Northern Fleet.