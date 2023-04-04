Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Nuclear Weapons In Belarus Pose Threat To European Security - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Pose Threat to European Security - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Placing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus poses a threat to the European security, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

"His (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) newest nuclear gamble with nuclear weapons moved to Belarus constitutes a new escalation and poses a direct threat to the European security," he said.

Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The construction of a nuclear weapon storage facility in Belarus is planned to be finished on July 1. On April 2, Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons would be stationed closer to the western borders of Belarus.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus March April July Weapon

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

15 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

54 minutes ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

1 hour ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

2 hours ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.