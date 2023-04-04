Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Pose Threat to European Security - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Placing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus poses a threat to the European security, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

"His (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) newest nuclear gamble with nuclear weapons moved to Belarus constitutes a new escalation and poses a direct threat to the European security," he said.

Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The construction of a nuclear weapon storage facility in Belarus is planned to be finished on July 1. On April 2, Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons would be stationed closer to the western borders of Belarus.