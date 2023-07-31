Open Menu

Russian Nuclear Weapons To Stay In Belarus Unless US, NATO Quit Hostile Policy - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Russian Nuclear Weapons to Stay in Belarus Unless US, NATO Quit Hostile Policy - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) A hypothetical withdrawal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus could only happen if the US and NATO abandon the policy of undermining the security of Russia and Belarus, which implies a complete withdrawal of all US nuclear weapons to the territory of the United States, a senior Russian diplomat told Sputnik.

"I would like to immediately note that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus was a response to the many years of destabilizing nuclear policy of NATO and Washington, as well as to the fundamental changes that have recently taken place in key areas of European security," Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, said.

Polishchuk emphasized that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a forced containment measure, designed to ensure the security of Belarus, which has a common defense space with Russia.

"In this regard, the hypothetical withdrawal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from the territory of Belarus will be possible only if the United States and NATO abandon their destructive course of purposefully undermining the security of Russia and Belarus. This stipulates the complete withdrawal of all American nuclear weapons to the territory of the United States with the elimination of the corresponding infrastructure in Europe," Polishchuk told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-June that Moscow had transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and would complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons by the end of the year. Putin said the deployment was an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Belarus United States All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

47 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

8 hours ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

12 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

12 hours ago
World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

13 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

13 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

14 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

17 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

18 hours ago

More Stories From World