UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Observers Arrive In Abkhazia To Monitor Presidential Election - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:30 AM

Russian Observers Arrive in Abkhazia to Monitor Presidential Election - Embassy

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Observers from both chambers of the Russian parliament as well as the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg arrived in Abkhazia to monitor the national presidential election, the Russian Embassy in the Caucasian country said.

The Abkhazian presidential election is scheduled for Sunday. On Friday, head of the Central Election Commission Tamaz Gogia told Sputnik that more than 50 international monitors had arrived in the country.

"On August 23, the [Russian] embassy met the Russian observers from the Council of Federation, State Duma and the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg, who arrived in Abkhazia for the presidential election," the embassy said on its Facebook page on late Friday.

Nine candidates are running for the presidential post in Abkhazia, including incumbent leader Raul Khadzhimba, former Vice Prime Minister Shamil Ardzinba and defense minister's adviser Oleg Arshba among others.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Facebook St. Petersburg August Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

6 hours ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

7 hours ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

7 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

7 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

7 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.