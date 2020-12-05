UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Observers Arrive In Venezuela To Monitor Parliamentary Elections - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:17 PM

Russian Observers Arrive in Venezuela to Monitor Parliamentary Elections - Embassy

A high-level Russian delegation has arrived in the Venezuelan capital for an observing mission at the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russia's embassy in Caracas told Sputnik on Saturday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) A high-level Russian delegation has arrived in the Venezuelan capital for an observing mission at the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russia's embassy in Caracas told Sputnik on Saturday.

The elections to Venezuela's National Assembly are scheduled for Sunday.

"A high-level Russian delegation, comprised of representatives of the leadership of the State Duma [Russian lower house], the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council [upper house], deputy heads and members of various committees of both parliamentary houses and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in Caracas. The visit's purpose is to observe the elections to the Venezuelan National Assembly," the embassy said.

The Russian delegation's agenda includes visits to Venezuela's National Electoral Council and a meeting with its chairperson, as well as activities in campaign headquarters of various parties and polling stations.

"The participation of Russian observers in Venezuelan electoral process has recently been regular, which has contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral interparliamentary and interdepartmental affairs," the embassy added.

The Venezuelan opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a former National Assembly and failed coup leader, has refused to participate in the elections. A total of 107 political parties and alliances will be running in the vote.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia Vote Visit Caracas Venezuela Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Golf: Golf in Dubai Championship scores

2 minutes ago

PPP Chairman extends heartiest congratulations to ..

2 minutes ago

Volunteering is a noble human value: Sharjah Ruler

19 minutes ago

ATC awards life imprisonment to accused for throwi ..

18 minutes ago

Certificate distribution ceremony held

19 minutes ago

HCSTSI demands Sindh government to restore SITE in ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.