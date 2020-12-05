Russian Observers Arrive in Venezuela to Monitor Parliamentary Elections - Embassy

A high-level Russian delegation has arrived in the Venezuelan capital for an observing mission at the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russia's embassy in Caracas told Sputnik on Saturday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) A high-level Russian delegation has arrived in the Venezuelan capital for an observing mission at the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russia's embassy in Caracas told Sputnik on Saturday.

The elections to Venezuela's National Assembly are scheduled for Sunday.

"A high-level Russian delegation, comprised of representatives of the leadership of the State Duma [Russian lower house], the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council [upper house], deputy heads and members of various committees of both parliamentary houses and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in Caracas. The visit's purpose is to observe the elections to the Venezuelan National Assembly," the embassy said.

The Russian delegation's agenda includes visits to Venezuela's National Electoral Council and a meeting with its chairperson, as well as activities in campaign headquarters of various parties and polling stations.

"The participation of Russian observers in Venezuelan electoral process has recently been regular, which has contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral interparliamentary and interdepartmental affairs," the embassy added.

The Venezuelan opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a former National Assembly and failed coup leader, has refused to participate in the elections. A total of 107 political parties and alliances will be running in the vote.