Russian Observers Did Not Register Significant Violations In Syria's Vote - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian observers have not registered any significant violations in the Syrian presidential election that could affect vote legitimacy, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed the belief that the presidential election in Syria did not meet rthe criteria of a "genuinely democratic vote" and could not contribute to conflict settlement.

"Claims about the non-democratic nature of the vote are not true. Observers from Russia did not register serious violations that could affect legitimacy of the vote. According to them, every Syrian who was inside the country had the possibility to vote, and the elections were organized fully in line with international norms and standards," Slutsky told reporters.

