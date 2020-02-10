Russian Observers Say Azerbaijani Elections Were Held Democratically, Lawfully

Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections, in which the ruling New Azerbaijan Party headed by President Ilham Aliyev claimed victory, were held lawfully and democratically, lawmaker Liliya Gumerova, who headed the Russian upper house's observer mission at the vote, said on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections, in which the ruling New Azerbaijan Party headed by President Ilham Aliyev claimed victory, were held lawfully and democratically, lawmaker Liliya Gumerova, who headed the Russian upper house's observer mission at the vote, said on Monday.

"We recognize the openness, democratic organization and strict adherence to legal codes in all areas," Gumerova, who is the chairwoman of the upper house's committee on science, education and culture, said at a press conference, adding that the entire election process was meticulously organized and well coordinated.

Gumerova also praised the manner in which polling booths were maintained across the country, stating that conditions outside of Baku matched those in the country's capital.

The lawmaker remarked that a significant number of observers were present to monitor the elections.

"We noticed particular interest from international observers, monitors from local political parties and independent candidates. Between 20 and 50 observers were present in the region we monitored. At the same time, the conditions in which the election took place were positive, and all the observers' criteria were met," Gumerova noted.

So far, 87 percent of Azerbaijan's polling booths have returned a result. Indicators predict that the New Azerbaijan Party will win up to 65 seats in the republic's 125-seat parliament. Voter turnout was 47.8 percent.