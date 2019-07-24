UrduPoint.com
Russian Observers Will Not Attend Civil-Military Drills In Venezuela July 24 - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that he had no information that Russian observers would attend the civil-military exercise that Venezuela would host later in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that he had no information that Russian observers would attend the civil-military exercise that Venezuela would host later in the day.

"No, I don't have such information," Ryabkov said ahead of the session of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee.

The drills aim at testing plans for the country's national defense, including the protection of its seas, rivers and borders.

