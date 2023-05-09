Russian Office in Ramallah Confirms Death of Russian Citizen After Israeli Strikes on Gaza

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Russian Representative Office in Ramallah has confirmed the death of a Russian citizen as a result of Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, the office's press secretary, Aliya Zaripova, said on Tuesday.

"The Russian office in Palestine sadly confirms the death of the Russian citizen today in the Gaza Strip. His name was Jamal Haswan, born in 1970. His wife and eldest son were also killed, none of them had Russian citizenship. However, the issue of obtaining (the Russian) citizenship for the son was under consideration," Zaripova said.