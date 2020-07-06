Russian Official Critical of Rainbow Ice Cream Calls to End Discussion Amid Media Fuss

(@FahadShabbir)

Ekaterina Lakhova, the chairwoman of the Women's Union of Russia (WUOR), who has recently claimed that rainbow-colored ice cream was covert LGBT propaganda aimed at children, told Sputnik on Monday that she no longer wished to discuss the issue, as her words were twisted during the ensuing public discourse

Speaking on Friday during a video conference attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin after amendments to the Russian constitution were approved, Lakhova complained to the head of state about the indirect impact of rainbow-striped ice cream produced by Chistaya Liniya company on children in terms of promoting non-traditional family values. Later, the company's vice-president, Armen Beniaminov, dismissed the comments as Lakhova's personal opinion and told Sputnik that the design and branding of the product had nothing to do with LGBT propaganda.

"We have already commented [on this matter], now we are just promoting them [non-traditional values]. No, I will not [comment]," Lakhova said.

The official also noted that the issue was not about ice cream alone, but the fact that the rainbow is "with us everywhere and in everything." She added that it is a "wonderful symbol."

The Russian constitutional amendments, which came into force on Saturday, include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman and setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy.