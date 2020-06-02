Russian Official Notes Significant Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on Defense Export Plans

(@FahadShabbir)

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant changes to Russia's plans on military equipment exports, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev has said

"The global spreading of the coronavirus infection is introducing quite significant changes to the time frame of the implementation of the existing and prospective projects.

In most of the countries, governments are forced to implement restrictive measures. All this calls for flexible adjustment of forms and methods of the work. However, we will cope," Shugaev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Ecoturk tv.