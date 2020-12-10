UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Official Recommends Avoiding Alcohol 3 Days Before, After Sputnik V Vaccine Shot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Official Recommends Avoiding Alcohol 3 Days Before, After Sputnik V Vaccine Shot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) There is no ban on drinking alcohol for those who are going to get the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 shots, but people are still recommended to avoid it at least three days before and 3 days after the inoculation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Russia's public health watchdog chief, Anna Popova, said that people should abstain from alcohol at least two weeks before receiving the first dose of Sputnik V and 42 days after it, to acquire effective immunity.

"I would urge our colleagues to listen very carefully to the information, official information, that we give, the essence of which was not a ban, I emphasize, not a ban, but a recommendation to restrict consumption of alcohol and medicines that affect and inhibit the immune system," Golikova told a briefing.

She advised those who choose to be vaccinated to stop drinking alcohol at least three days before and three days after receiving the shots, so they could properly develop immunity against the disease.

This week, Russia is launching its large-scale coronavirus vaccination campaign. Medical personnel, social service workers and teachers are the first in line to get shots of Russia's pioneer vaccine, Sputnik V.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Immunity From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palijo terms elements practicing politics of ethni ..

32 minutes ago

Cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

32 minutes ago

WHR Day congregation calls for holding India accou ..

32 minutes ago

Rs1.2 m distributed under Bahimat Buzurg programme ..

37 minutes ago

Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in ..

37 minutes ago

DRAP reduces price of corona antiviral drug Remdes ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.