Russian Official Recommends Avoiding Alcohol 3 Days Before, After Sputnik V Vaccine Shot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) There is no ban on drinking alcohol for those who are going to get the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 shots, but people are still recommended to avoid it at least three days before and 3 days after the inoculation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Russia's public health watchdog chief, Anna Popova, said that people should abstain from alcohol at least two weeks before receiving the first dose of Sputnik V and 42 days after it, to acquire effective immunity.

"I would urge our colleagues to listen very carefully to the information, official information, that we give, the essence of which was not a ban, I emphasize, not a ban, but a recommendation to restrict consumption of alcohol and medicines that affect and inhibit the immune system," Golikova told a briefing.

She advised those who choose to be vaccinated to stop drinking alcohol at least three days before and three days after receiving the shots, so they could properly develop immunity against the disease.

This week, Russia is launching its large-scale coronavirus vaccination campaign. Medical personnel, social service workers and teachers are the first in line to get shots of Russia's pioneer vaccine, Sputnik V.