Russian Official Says 10 US Projects Worked With Pathogens Of Infections In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 07:34 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry has learned about 10 US projects in Ukraine where work has been carried out with pathogens of extremely dangerous infections, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has learned about 10 US projects in Ukraine where work has been carried out with pathogens of extremely dangerous infections, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"There is information about the implementation of 10 similar projects (including UP-3, UP-6, UP-8, UP-10), which included work with pathogens of especially dangerous and economically significant infections - Crimean Congo fever, leptospirosis, tick-borne encephalitis, African swine fever," Kirillov told a briefing.

According to the official, poor handling of pathogens, incompetence, corruption, and destructive US influence have posed a direct threat to the people of Ukraine and Europe.

