Russian Official Says 6.9Mln Doses of Sputnik V Expected in Civilian Use by Late February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) About 6.9 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are expected to enter civilian use in Russia between December and late February, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Thursday.

"The expectation is we will have about 6.9 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in the civilian use between December and the end of February, and, additionally, Vaccine [from] Vector center, the amount of which for civilian use is now being decided," the deputy prime minister told a briefing.