UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Official Says 6.9Mln Doses Of Sputnik V Expected In Civilian Use By Late February

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Russian Official Says 6.9Mln Doses of Sputnik V Expected in Civilian Use by Late February

About 6.9 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are expected to enter civilian use in Russia between December and late February, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) About 6.9 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are expected to enter civilian use in Russia between December and late February, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Thursday.

"The expectation is we will have about 6.9 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in the civilian use between December and the end of February, and, additionally, Vaccine [from] Vector center, the amount of which for civilian use is now being decided," the deputy prime minister told a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia February December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MPA distributes appointment letters among 72 teach ..

5 seconds ago

AC adjourns LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi ti ..

7 seconds ago

German Antitrust Regulator Probes Facebook for Tyi ..

10 seconds ago

PR retrieves commercial land worth Rs 58 mln from ..

28 minutes ago

Moscow Baffled by Macron's Claims That Russia Fuel ..

29 minutes ago

Amsterdam Expels 2 Russian Diplomats Over Espionag ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.