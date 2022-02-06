Russian Official Says Bild Story on Ukraine Invasion Plans Crossed Ethical Lines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the German daily Bild of crossing all red lines with a story it published on Saturday detailing a Russian plan of an invasion in Ukraine.

"They have now crossed all possible lines of human morals, ethics and decency with today's publication of what the Bild claims is a genuine, detailed plan of an attack on Ukraine," Maria Zakharova told Solovyov Live show.

Russia has been hit by a wave of media reports in recent months alleging that an invasion of Ukraine was imminent. In the latest blunder, the Bloomberg news agency published a story with a headline that read "Russian invades Ukraine" on its website on Friday, before taking it down less than an hour later.