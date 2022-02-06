UrduPoint.com

Russian Official Says Bild Story On Ukraine Invasion Plans Crossed Ethical Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Russian Official Says Bild Story on Ukraine Invasion Plans Crossed Ethical Lines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the German daily Bild of crossing all red lines with a story it published on Saturday detailing a Russian plan of an invasion in Ukraine.

"They have now crossed all possible lines of human morals, ethics and decency with today's publication of what the Bild claims is a genuine, detailed plan of an attack on Ukraine," Maria Zakharova told Solovyov Live show.

Russia has been hit by a wave of media reports in recent months alleging that an invasion of Ukraine was imminent. In the latest blunder, the Bloomberg news agency published a story with a headline that read "Russian invades Ukraine" on its website on Friday, before taking it down less than an hour later.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia German Media All

Recent Stories

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

1 hour ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

1 hour ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

1 hour ago
 Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing B ..

Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing Bipartisan Support in Congress ..

1 hour ago
 'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prev ..

'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prevent retrieval of looted money ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>