Russian Official Says Eritrea Expressed Interest In Buying Russian-Made Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Eritrea has expressed interest in purchasing a broad range of weapons from Russia now that the African country is no longer under UN sanctions, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Friday

"Right now Eritrea is expressing interest in purchasing a wide range of Russian-made military products," Shugaev said on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit.

African countries currently account for 20% of orders placed with Russian weapon producers.

The United Nations had sanctions imposed on Eritrea from 2009 to 2018 over its conflict with Djibouti, including an arms embargo. After their lifting, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree unlocking full military-technical cooperation with the country.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

