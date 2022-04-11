Russian Official Says French Gendarmes Aim to Hide Ukrainian War Crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French gendarmes who have arrived in Ukraine will engage in hiding war crimes committed by forces loyal to Kiev and making accusations against Russia, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Monday.

