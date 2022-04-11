UrduPoint.com

Russian Official Says French Gendarmes Aim To Hide Ukrainian War Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Russian Official Says French Gendarmes Aim to Hide Ukrainian War Crimes

French gendarmes who have arrived in Ukraine will engage in hiding war crimes committed by forces loyal to Kiev and making accusations against Russia, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French gendarmes who have arrived in Ukraine will engage in hiding war crimes committed by forces loyal to Kiev and making accusations against Russia, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Monday.

"It seems that the main areas of their activity will be the concealment of numerous war crimes against the population of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, committed by the Ukrainian authorities over the past eight years, as well as the fabrication of charges against the Russian armed forces," Mizintsev told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions A ..

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions Against Russian Oil, Gas - Borr ..

2 minutes ago
 EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrel ..

EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Receives 8-10 Airlifts With Military Aid P ..

Ukraine Receives 8-10 Airlifts With Military Aid Per Day - US Defense Official

2 minutes ago
 US Says Not Aware of Any Plans to Provide S-400 Ai ..

US Says Not Aware of Any Plans to Provide S-400 Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Light rain likely at various places on Tuesday: PM ..

Light rain likely at various places on Tuesday: PMD

6 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi felicitates newly elected PM Shahbaz ..

Shahid Afridi felicitates newly elected PM Shahbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.