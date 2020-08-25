UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Official Says Iran Plans To Buy Weapons From Moscow After Embargo Lifted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:02 PM

Russian Official Says Iran Plans to Buy Weapons From Moscow After Embargo Lifted

Iran has "high hopes" for purchasing Russian-made weapons after the international arms embargo expires, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Iran has "high hopes" for purchasing Russian-made weapons after the international arms embargo expires, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday.

Last week, the UN Security Council turned down the United States' proposal to extend the Iranian arms embargo under the 2015 international nuclear deal, officially the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The restrictions are thus due to expire on October 18.

"After the lift of sanctions, Iran has high hopes for purchasing Russian-made equipment," Borisov told Russia's Zvezda broadcaster on the sidelines of the Russian-hosted international Army-2020 forum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Iran Russia Nuclear United States October 2015

Recent Stories

Kremlin slams German medics' 'haste' on Navalny po ..

53 seconds ago

Bulgarian President receives credentials of UAE Am ..

33 minutes ago

OPPO launches captivating cinematography starring ..

39 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Continue in Vir ..

56 seconds ago

Sudan military, civilian rulers trade blame for ec ..

58 seconds ago

Virus cases in Africa near 1.2M, deaths close to 2 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.