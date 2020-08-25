Russian Official Says Iran Plans to Buy Weapons From Moscow After Embargo Lifted

(@FahadShabbir)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Iran has "high hopes" for purchasing Russian-made weapons after the international arms embargo expires, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday.

Last week, the UN Security Council turned down the United States' proposal to extend the Iranian arms embargo under the 2015 international nuclear deal, officially the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The restrictions are thus due to expire on October 18.

"After the lift of sanctions, Iran has high hopes for purchasing Russian-made equipment," Borisov told Russia's Zvezda broadcaster on the sidelines of the Russian-hosted international Army-2020 forum.