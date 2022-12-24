UrduPoint.com

Russian Official Says Moldova's Interaction With West More Similar To 'Territory Seizure'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Russian Official Says Moldova's Interaction With West More Similar to 'Territory Seizure'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Moldova's interactions with the West in the military sphere is more similar to "territory seizure," which is hardly in the interests of Chisinau, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Saturday.

"We have repeatedly called on the official Chisinau to consciously approach the proposals imposed by the Westerners on 'improving the defense capability' of Moldova, which have nothing to do with the task of maintaining both peace and stability," Galuzin told Sputnik.

Despite these warnings, the Moldovan authorities "demonstrate their intention to develop closer cooperation with Western countries in the military sphere," the official noted.

"I would like to once again express doubt that such 'assistance' from the West, more reminiscent of 'territorial seizure', is in the interests of Moldova," Galuzin said.

Related Topics

Russia Chisinau Moldova From

Recent Stories

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

11 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.