(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Moldova's interactions with the West in the military sphere is more similar to "territory seizure," which is hardly in the interests of Chisinau, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Saturday.

"We have repeatedly called on the official Chisinau to consciously approach the proposals imposed by the Westerners on 'improving the defense capability' of Moldova, which have nothing to do with the task of maintaining both peace and stability," Galuzin told Sputnik.

Despite these warnings, the Moldovan authorities "demonstrate their intention to develop closer cooperation with Western countries in the military sphere," the official noted.

"I would like to once again express doubt that such 'assistance' from the West, more reminiscent of 'territorial seizure', is in the interests of Moldova," Galuzin said.