Russian Official Says No Enterprise at Baikal Lake Meets Ecological Requirements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) All enterprises located in the environs of Russia's Lake Baikal, the largest freshwater body in the world, violate ecological requirements, the head of Russia's environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, said on Monday.

"There is Order No. 83 [of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment validating standards for maximum permissible impacts on the unique ecological system of Lake Baikal], but none of the enterprises situated at the lake, including those with sewage treatment facilities, fully complies with the requirements set forth in this order. As of now they have no capacity to reach the required norms. That is why we have to think over whether these requirements are realizable for them and what they should do," Svetlana Radionova stated.

The enterprises at Baikal Lake will have to modernize in order to achieve the required standard, the official added.

Lake Baikal is the world's largest freshwater lake and, a long-standing symbol of Russia and a popular destination in domestic tourism. In summer 2020, a legislation came into force in Russia that lifted some environmental restrictions regarding the construction of the railways in the region until the end of 2024. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the law that Russia seeks to strike a balance between protecting Baikal and its natural reserves and economic development, since the bill enables deforestation on Lake Baikal for the reconstruction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian railways.