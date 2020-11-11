UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Official Says US Instructors Are Training IS Terrorists In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:38 PM

Russian Official Says US Instructors Are Training IS Terrorists in Syria

US instructors are training around 30 members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, banned in Russia) from those held in the Al-Hawl camp in Syria, so that they could join the illegal armed formations, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for refugees return said on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US instructors are training around 30 members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, banned in Russia) from those held in the Al-Hawl camp in Syria, so that they could join the illegal armed formations, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for refugees return said on Wednesday.

"Between August and September of this year, they formed a group of up to 30 people from the ISIS terrorists held in Al-Hawl," Mikhail Mizintsev said at the opening of the Damascus International Conference on the Return of Refugees.

These people undergo a two-month course of special training under the guidance of US instructors, the Russian official went on to say.

"Those who benefit from this situation should understand the wisdom of the Arabic proverb: They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind," Mizintsev warned.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS Damascus August September From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

3 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

6 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan name 35-player squad for New Zealand

24 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Angola on Na ..

25 minutes ago

CDA defends proposed scientific landfill near Sang ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.