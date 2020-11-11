Russian Official Says US Instructors Are Training IS Terrorists in Syria

US instructors are training around 30 members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, banned in Russia) from those held in the Al-Hawl camp in Syria, so that they could join the illegal armed formations, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for refugees return said on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US instructors are training around 30 members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, banned in Russia) from those held in the Al-Hawl camp in Syria, so that they could join the illegal armed formations, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for refugees return said on Wednesday.

"Between August and September of this year, they formed a group of up to 30 people from the ISIS terrorists held in Al-Hawl," Mikhail Mizintsev said at the opening of the Damascus International Conference on the Return of Refugees.

These people undergo a two-month course of special training under the guidance of US instructors, the Russian official went on to say.

"Those who benefit from this situation should understand the wisdom of the Arabic proverb: They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind," Mizintsev warned.