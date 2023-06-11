UrduPoint.com

Russian Official Says Water Completely Left Territory Of Nova Kakhovka

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Russian Official Says Water Completely Left Territory of Nova Kakhovka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) The water has almost completely left the territory of the city of Nova Kakhovka, which was flooded after the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, head of the Nova Kakhovka district, Vladimir Leontiev, said on Saturday.

"The entire city has been freed from water. We have begun pumping out water that is still in the basements. Energy supply has been launched," Leontiev told Russian broadcaster RBC.

Leontiev added that regular life activity in the district would be restored within a week, but even then there would be a lot of work to restore the region since it had suffered "enormous damage.

"

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

