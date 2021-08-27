UrduPoint.com

Russian Official Slams Ukraine's Behavior At Contact Group Meeting On Donbas As 'Clownery'

Russian Official Slams Ukraine's Behavior at Contact Group Meeting on Donbas as 'Clownery'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Ukrainian delegation disrupted the Thursday meeting of the humanitarian subgroup on Donbas, Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, said, calling Kiev's behavior clownish.

"The Ukrainian side is constantly exacerbating the situation. The meeting of the humanitarian subgroup was disrupted by the Kiev delegation, which demanded to change the participants from Donbas. This clownery was interrupted by the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] coordinator, who was forced to cancel the meeting," Gryzlov told reporters.

The official added that the Ukrainian delegation made further efforts to disturb the dialogue in all directions of conflict resolution in the east of the country.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 when Kiev launched an offensive against the Donetsk and Luhansk regions ” together known as Donbas ” after they proclaimed independence. The peace process has been negotiated mostly at two international platforms. The Trilateral Contact Group includes Ukraine, OSCE and Russia, while the Normandy quartet is composed of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

