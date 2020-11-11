Russian Official Slams West for Circulating Fake News About Situation in Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for refugees return accused the West on Wednesday of circulating fake news about the situation in Syria in order to make Syrians delay their return home.

"The campaign of spreading fake news about the situation in Syria, which has made many Syrians delay their return home, is sponsored and actively funded by the Western countries," Mikhail Mizintsev said at the Damascus International Conference on the Return of Refugees.

The Russian official also mentioned "illegal foreign military presence" among the key factors hindering the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons.

Mizintsev added that 1.3 million Syrians from 15 countries around the world had expressed desire to return home.