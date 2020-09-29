Russian Officials Discuss Karabakh Conflict With Armenian Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy met with Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan to discuss the conflict in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

"An important role of large Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in support of peace among nations in Russia was mentioned, in the context of the escalation of the conflict in Karabakh and other issues," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russia stressed the need to prevent any discrimination based on nationality and the need to adhere to Russian laws.