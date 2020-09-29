UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Officials Discuss Karabakh Escalation With Azerbaijani Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:13 PM

Russian Officials Discuss Karabakh Escalation With Azerbaijani Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu to discuss the conflict in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu to discuss the conflict in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"As the situation in the zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has escalated, the discussions focused on the role the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities can play in supporting peace among different nations in Russia," the Foreign Ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Interior Minister

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber establishes integrated field hospital i ..

34 seconds ago

Dubai Economy fines 10 businesses, warns 11 for vi ..

42 seconds ago

UK's DID delegation calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

2 minutes ago

Three DSPs transferred

2 minutes ago

Nornickel May Increase Investment in Industrial Sa ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Information Ministry Shuts Down tut.by ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.