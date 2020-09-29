Russian Officials Discuss Karabakh Escalation With Azerbaijani Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu to discuss the conflict in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

"As the situation in the zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has escalated, the discussions focused on the role the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities can play in supporting peace among different nations in Russia," the Foreign Ministry said.