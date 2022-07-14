UrduPoint.com

Russian Officials 'Have No Place' At This Week's G20 Meetings - Yellen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Russian Officials 'Have No Place' at This Week's G20 Meetings - Yellen

Russian officials have no place at this week's G20 meetings of finance ministers and central bankers as the Ukraine conflict has made business as usual with Moscow impossible, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russian officials have no place at this week's G20 meetings of finance ministers and central bankers as the Ukraine conflict has made business as usual with Moscow impossible, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

"Well, you know, I think I've made clear that it cannot be business as usual with respect to Russia's participation at these meetings," Yellen said in a transcript of a news conference in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, where the G20 meetings are being held. "Russia's actions are not the actions of a government that upholds international norms and laws. Representatives of the Putin regime have no place at this forum."

Yellen said she could count herself to express her views "on Russia's invasion, the war against Ukraine ..

. in the strongest possible terms" and added that she expects her colleagues in the G7 "will do the same".

On the contrary, Yellen said, Ukraine is welcome to the G20 meetings. "We stand firmly with the people of Ukraine, and I look forward to welcoming the Ukrainian Finance Minister to this G20 meeting tomorrow."

Host Indonesia has said that it cannot "uninvite" Russia to this year's G20 meetings after having extended the invitation to Moscow well before the Ukraine conflict.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who currently holds the G7 presidency, said in late June that all G7 leaders would attend the G20 summit in Indonesia this November even if Russian President Vladimir Putin participated. For this week's meeting, Russia Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will attend via videolink.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Same Indonesia June November All Government

Recent Stories

Unattended stinky offal displeases citizens of Pes ..

Unattended stinky offal displeases citizens of Peshawar

23 seconds ago
 KMC makes all out efforts to facilitate people dur ..

KMC makes all out efforts to facilitate people during rain

24 seconds ago
 Rain, wind, thunderstorm likely to persist in KP

Rain, wind, thunderstorm likely to persist in KP

28 seconds ago
 Risk of dengue larvae breeding upsurges after rain ..

Risk of dengue larvae breeding upsurges after rains

30 seconds ago
 Rapidly growing population in Pakistan is a wake-u ..

Rapidly growing population in Pakistan is a wake-up calls: Senator Samina

4 minutes ago
 Three members of family die in gas leak explosion

Three members of family die in gas leak explosion

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.