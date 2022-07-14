(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russian officials have no place at this week's G20 meetings of finance ministers and central bankers as the Ukraine conflict has made business as usual with Moscow impossible, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

"Well, you know, I think I've made clear that it cannot be business as usual with respect to Russia's participation at these meetings," Yellen said in a transcript of a news conference in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, where the G20 meetings are being held. "Russia's actions are not the actions of a government that upholds international norms and laws. Representatives of the Putin regime have no place at this forum."

Yellen said she could count herself to express her views "on Russia's invasion, the war against Ukraine ..

. in the strongest possible terms" and added that she expects her colleagues in the G7 "will do the same".

On the contrary, Yellen said, Ukraine is welcome to the G20 meetings. "We stand firmly with the people of Ukraine, and I look forward to welcoming the Ukrainian Finance Minister to this G20 meeting tomorrow."

Host Indonesia has said that it cannot "uninvite" Russia to this year's G20 meetings after having extended the invitation to Moscow well before the Ukraine conflict.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who currently holds the G7 presidency, said in late June that all G7 leaders would attend the G20 summit in Indonesia this November even if Russian President Vladimir Putin participated. For this week's meeting, Russia Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will attend via videolink.