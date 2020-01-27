UrduPoint.com
Russian Officials, President Assad Discuss Peace Process In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A Russian delegation consisting of foreign and defense ministry officials discussed during talks with President Bashar Assad on Monday the situation in Syria, including the political settlement and humanitarian issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The delegation included Russia's special envoy for Syria Aleksander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

"During the talks, a detailed discussion was held on the situation in and around Syria, the tasks of ensuring long-term stabilization during the elimination of the remaining hotbeds of terrorism, as well as measures to provide comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all those in need throughout the country, which will facilitate the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the participants of the meeting also discussed "the issues of the political settlement process in Syria, led and implemented by the Syrians themselves with the support of the UN, including the continuation of the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva."

