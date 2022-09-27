UrduPoint.com

Russian Officials Say Ukraine Regions Voting For Annexation: Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Russian officials say Ukraine regions voting for annexation: agencies

Elections officials in Moscow said Tuesday that eligible voters in Russia had overwhelmingly cast their ballots in favour of the Kremlin annexing four Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Elections officials in Moscow said Tuesday that eligible voters in Russia had overwhelmingly cast their ballots in favour of the Kremlin annexing four Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine.

At least 96 percent of voters in Russia cast their ballots in favour of annexation after at least 15 percent of ballots were counted, news agencies carrying data from election officials said.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the referendums as a "sham" and an attempt at a land grab.

Moscow has explained that voting was also being held in Russia because thousands of residents of the areas that are controlled by Russian forces fled after President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"It's already clear that the vast majority of people supported the issue of secession from Ukraine and joining Russia," Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the Russian-held Kherson region said on social media.

Kyiv said the votes organised by Kremlin-backed officials would not have any impact on its military goals, seven months into Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

"The main thing is that these actions, this decision by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, will not have any influence on the politics, diplomacy and actions of Ukraine on the battlefield," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Vladimir Putin Kherson From

Recent Stories

Pakistan becoming hub for best talents, global IT ..

Pakistan becoming hub for best talents, global IT organizations in terms of time ..

7 minutes ago
 Shehbaz terms PM House audio leak a serious securi ..

Shehbaz terms PM House audio leak a serious security lapse, assures thorough pro ..

7 minutes ago
 Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

8 minutes ago
 'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free trea ..

'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free treatment facility through Sehat S ..

8 minutes ago
 PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

8 minutes ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC ..

Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.