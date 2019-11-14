Russian Officials to Soon Travel to Iraq to Return Children of IS Supporters - Ombudswoman

Russian officials will soon travel to Iraq to return to their homeland the children of Russians who have sided with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), as the exact flight has been already coordinated with the Emergencies Ministry, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian officials will soon travel to Iraq to return to their homeland the children of Russians who have sided with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), as the exact flight has been already coordinated with the Emergencies Ministry, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Thursday.

The paperwork for ensuring their return has been completed.

"The departure is planned for the near future, 32 children will fly [home]. The date of the departure will be coordinated soon, we are expecting them in the near future .

.. The flight has already been coordinated with the Emergencies Ministry," Kuznetsova told reporters.

Paperwork is being completed for some other Russian children staying in Iraq, and they will return home later, the ombudswoman added.

In 2017, an interdepartmental commission for promoting the return of children trapped in war zones was established, thanks to which 90 Russian children have returned home from Iraq. The remaining children are expected to return in November.